The Walking Dead EP Reveals That Old Characters Will Return For New Projects

The Walking Dead is set to expand in some major new ways in the near future. We’ve got spinoff World Beyond coming this October, and then those Andrew Lincoln movies will likely kick off next year. We know there are various other projects in the works, too. And just recently, chief content officer Scott M. Gimple revealed that many of these will be prequels, focusing on long-gone characters from the franchise in the early days of the apocalypse.

This exciting revelation was made during the TWD presentation at Comic-Con@Home a couple of weekends ago, where Gimple teased a bunch of short-form spinoffs featuring familiar, fan-favorite characters.

“I will say, we’re working on things where we are looking at past characters,” Gimple said. “Maybe not a whole series, but we’re looking at things where we can take a peek at — maybe not pre-apocalypse — but early in the apocalypse. We’re looking at folks, so get excited for that.”

When asked which of the former stars of the show he’d most like to work with again, Gimple went with Steven Yeun, who played Glenn Rhee from season 1 until season 7, as he wants to do something more comedic with him.

“I miss working with Steven, and it would be funny. And I like the funny.”

In the past, The Walking Dead has served up various web miniseries set in the extended post-apocalyptic universe. Presumably, these short-form projects Gimple is talking about here would be similar to these, just with added interest for fans as they would star iconic characters. Seeing as they wouldn’t require the actors to sign up for a long-term commitment, they could potentially get a range of ex-stars of the show to return as there are so many much-missed survivors that viewers would love to see again.

In the meantime, The Walking Dead parent series finally airs its long-delayed season 10 finale on October 4th on AMC, the same night World Beyond premieres. Fear the Walking Dead then returns the following week.