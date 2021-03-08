The Walking Dead Fans Freaking Out Over Daryl’s New Romance

It finally happened. The Walking Dead fans have waited 10 years for Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon to get a love life and episode 10×18 “Find Me” at last saw him enter into a relationship. The twist is, though, that this romance actually occurred several years ago in the character’s life and has only now been revealed. And fans are having mixed thoughts about it.

In “Find Me,” we hop back to after Rick Grimes’ disappearance when Daryl was based in the woods as he searched for his missing “brother.” It turns out that during this time he encountered a woman (Lynn Collins) living alone with her dog, Dog. At first, she’s frosty with Daryl and refuses to reveal her name. After several meetings over a long period, though, she eventually warms up to him and tells him her name’s Leah.

Following another time jump, they’ve become a couple and live together at her cabin, but their relationship is strained when Leah senses that Daryl’s torn between different loyalties. She encourages him to figure out where he really belongs and after meeting with Carol, Daryl returns to the cabin to find Leah gone. He leaves her a note saying: “I belong with you. Find me.”

This is a big revelation about Daryl’s private life that we never knew before, and some fans are loving it while others are struggling to accept that he’d become an item with anyone other than Carol, as you can see from the reactions below.

Others weren’t so keen…

Whatever side of the fence you’re on, we can all agree that Daryl ain’t the smoothest at flirting.

And here are a few more reactions just for good measure:

Following the conclusion of season 11, Reedus and Melissa McBride are getting their own spinoff show, so it seems like Leah stands a strong chance of returning and throwing a spanner in the works of Daryl and Carol’s friendship in that series. In the meantime, though, The Walking Dead season 10C continues this Sunday on AMC.