The Walking Dead Fans Can’t Believe The Show Is Ending With Season 11

The Walking Dead now truly is the Walking Dead as the hit show is due to conclude with its eleventh season. AMC announced the shocking news today, confirming that a super-sized 24-episode final season is coming across 2021 and 2022. This won’t be the end of the TWD universe by a long shot, with two new spinoffs announced to follow, but the cancellation of the parent series is still hitting fans hard.

No one’s ready to say goodbye…

It’s gotta be a joke! It’s a joke, right? (Narrator: it was not a joke).

Please tell me your Internet connection is slow and this is a very late April Fool's Joke! pic.twitter.com/ojzBVsGKZv — Hygor Bohm Hubner (@HygorBH) September 9, 2020

2020 has done it again.

Well as if 2020 couldn't punch me anymore then it already has! pic.twitter.com/qSctYyoTmm — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 9, 2020

Just two more years left. Keep it together now, people…

two more years left pic.twitter.com/YGcfNllKg1 — Bo Young (@BoYoungGeo) September 9, 2020

It was kind of inevitable, but folks still don’t want to believe it.

us knowing this day would come but still choosing not to believe the official post pic.twitter.com/iBOZcsO1jP — gracie may x (@mcrquands) September 9, 2020

Pain! At least Daryl and Rick know how we feel.

Good use of this pic.twitter.com/gNBcdrJv3S — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 9, 2020

What a run!

End of a fucking era. What a run ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f9if9hXDIJ — TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) September 9, 2020

After the end of the parent show, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will get their own vehicle following what happens next for Daryl and Carol, and this news is definitely helping to soften the blow.

– Today..#TheWalkingDead Said:

“Hey, Let Me Punch You In The Gut Extremely Hard && Tell You That We’re Ending In 2022 w/ Season 11.” But Also..

“Let Me Massage Some Of That Pain Out By Saying That DARYL && CAROL’s Story Will Continue!”#TWD 😫💔🧟‍♀️ — Ashley Hannah★ (@NERDstar23) September 9, 2020

This announcement may be sad, but it’s by no means over yet. Someone did the math, and there’s a huge amount of TWD content still to come on the horizon, let alone what’s due after 2022.

Ok but don't worry #TWDFamily! We still have approximately 67 planned episodes of #TWD content left, not including the movie or the new series that haven't been started yet. 31 #TWD, 16 #FearTWD, 20 #TWDWorldBeyond. That is around 2,700 minutes of #TWD content!! 🥺☺️ — TWD Fix (@TWDFix) September 9, 2020

Six additional episodes of season 10 will air in early 2021 and later on that same year, season 11 will begin and run for 24 weeks before concluding in 2022. The Carol and Daryl show will then debut in 2023, with TWD showrunner Angela Kang serving as EP. As for the second spinoff, that’s Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series focusing on different characters each episode.

In the short term, though, The Walking Dead returns to AMC for its long-delayed season 10 finale on Sunday, October 4th.