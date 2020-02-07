The Walking Dead Season 10B Clip Teases A Eugene/Rosita Kiss

Fans have been wondering what’s next for the dynamic between Eugene and Rosita ever since the first trailer for the second half of The Walking Dead season 10 teased a kiss between the pair. Eugene’s always held a candle for her, but earlier this very season Rosita outright told him that they could never have a romantic relationship. And yet here they are, apparently about to lock lips in season 10B.

The kiss is once again being hinted at in this new clip. The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account shared the 10-second piece of footage on social media yesterday and it sees a nervous-looking Eugene walking up to a smiling Rosita and leaning in to smack lips before the clip ends. “What would their couple name be?” TWD asks in their caption. And if you’re wondering, going by the replies to this tweet, the correct answer is “Eugita.”

The Walking Dead Season 10B Gallery 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rosita has a baby daughter, Coco, born out of a fling with Siddiq. He, of course, recently met his tragic end just before the winter break, as he was murdered by Whisperer spy Dante. She’s currently together with Father Gabriel, though, so who knows how this kiss with Eugene makes sense. TWD has had the occasional dream or hallucination sequence before, which might be what this is. If that’s the case, though, then the marketing has made a lot out of this inconsequential scene. So maybe things are just as they appear.

In any case, here’s the synopsis for the midseason finale, which promises that it’ll be far from all romance in the coming episodes:

“The collected communities are reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them. The very idea of whether civilisation can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

The Walking Dead 10×09 “Squeeze” arrives Sunday, February 23rd on AMC.