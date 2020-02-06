The Whisperer War Continues In New Walking Dead Season 10B Photos

The Walking Dead is finally just two weeks away from returning from its winter break for the second half of its tenth season. Before Christmas, things were getting even more complicated for the survivors in their ongoing conflict with the Whisperers, with various characters having their own agendas. And ahead of the midseason premiere, we now have this new batch of photos – 17, to be precise – which tease where all the major players will be when TWD returns.

On the Whisperer side of things, these images showcase Alpha and her second-in-command Beta, Gamma – the once-loyal Whisperer who’s now feeding information to Aaron – and Negan, who recently turned turncoat and pledged his loyalty to the creepy walker skin-wearing cult. As for the good guys, various pics tease them stuck in dire straights while surrounded by zombies in a cave. At least this situation will result in some tenderness though, as a couple of photos hint at Daryl and Carol sharing a touching moment.

As always with TWD, fans can expect things to get worse before they can get better. In other words, get ready for some more favorites to meet tragic fates. A recent promo seemed to suggest that three characters wouldn’t make it out of this second half of the season alive and remember, Danai Gurira is exiting the show as Michonne in these coming episodes, too. Though she likely doesn’t have a target on her back as she’s thought to feature in those Andrew Lincoln movies.

In any case, here’s the synopsis for the midseason premiere, which teases that the very idea of civilization itself is under threat:

The collected communities are reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them. The very idea of whether civilisation can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

The Walking Dead 10×09 “Squeeze” airs Sunday, February 23rd on AMC.