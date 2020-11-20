The Walking Dead Season 10C Synopses Tease The Show’s Return

The Walking Dead is returning in February 2021. This week, AMC confirmed that we can expect to see the next batch of episodes from the post-apocalyptic drama arrive in a few months’ time and now, we’ve got a bunch of new synopses which tease what what’s to come when the series resumes for season 10C, which is a special six-part mini-season produced to keep us entertained while we wait for the eleventh and final run.

First of all, this overall synopsis reminds us where things left off as well as promising a crisis of faith for the survivors as they ponder the state of the world, humanity and their own souls in the wake of the defeat of the Whisperers. This fits with how showrunner Angela Kang has teased “a deep dive into the characters” in these episodes.

“Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed, and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde. In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

And here we have the individual synopses for the six episodes. Things kick off with “Home Sweet Home,” which deals with the fallout of Maggie returning to Virginia in the season 10 finale, and then conclude with “Here’s Negan,” which promises to dive into the former villain’s backstory, as per the comic book spinoff of the same name.

EPISODE 1017 – “Home Sweet Home” Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. EPISODE 1018 – “Find Me” An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. EPISODE 1019 – “One More” Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. EPISODE 1020 – “Splinter” Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. EPISODE 1021 – “Diverged” Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? EPISODE 1022 – “Here’s Negan” Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

As well as the returning cast, season 10C will welcome three new actors to the fold. For starters, after much theorizing, we now know that Okea Eme-Akwari is playing Elijah, the mysterious masked man introduced in 10×16. Terminator 2: Judgment Day icon Robert Patrick is likewise joining the cast as new survivor Mays, and last but not least, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton Morgan plays Lucille, Negan’s late wife, via flashbacks in the final episode.

The Walking Dead season 10C might not have the same scale as a regular run – don’t expect huge zombie hordes due to social distancing – but there’s a lot to look forward to in it nonetheless and it all kicks off on AMC on February 28th, 2021.