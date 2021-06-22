New Walking Dead Season 11 Photos Tease Surprising Allies

The latest images for The Walking Dead season 11 tease both zombies on the prowl and a pair of surprising allies. After the six pandemic-produced episodes that aired earlier this year, TWD‘s eleventh and final season will return to the full-scale storylines we’re used to. For one, we’ll get herds of marauding walkers again. Case in point, one of these new promo pics reveal a bunch of munchers on an abandoned train.

The second looks to come from the same sequence, with a large group of the survivors heading down what appears to be a subway tunnel. In the photo, we can see the likes of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). Though they’re not exactly standing side by side, it’s still a big deal that Maggie and Negan are part of this group together, which could be a hint that Maggie is finally starting to adjust the reformed villain being around.

Check out the new images in the gallery below:

The third pic showcases Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) out in the woods. It’s a good bet that they’re searching for the still-missing Connie, who they last saw in the cave-in that happened in mid-season 10. Though audiences know that Connie managed to make it out alive, her friends currently don’t. Lauren Ridloff’s been busy with her newfound Marvel commitments but expect her to return before the series concludes.

Lastly, the fourth photo captures Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Princess (Paola Lazaro) deep in conversation. Remember, the foursome were last seen incarcerated at the Commonwealth. Expect the community – the biggest yet introduced on TWD – to be a major factor in this final season, as it tackles the final arc of Robert Kirkman’s comics.

The super-sized 24-part eleventh season of The Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC in just a couple of months’ time on Sunday, August 22nd.