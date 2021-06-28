The Walking Dead Season 11 Synopses Tease A Dangerous Mission For The Survivors

Official synopses for the first two episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 have landed, and they tease the survivors embarking on a suicide mission. Following those six pandemic-produced episodes that arrived earlier this year, the post-apocalyptic drama returns for its final season later this summer, and we’ve been promised that these eps will restore the bigger scope and scale we’re used to from the show. Namely, we’re going to get hordes of walkers again.

And the new season won’t waste any time getting to that either as the opening installments of the run will see our heroes facing a load of walkers when they become trapped in an old subway station. Check out the synopsis for episode 11×01, titled “Acheron: Part 1”, below:

Episode 1101: “Acheron: Part I” (Director: Kevin Dowling; Writers: Angela Kang and Jim Barnes). “Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn’t enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.”

The story continues in episode 11×02 “Acheron: Part II”, which will also further the subplot of Eugene and his group being captured by the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Daryl will undergo his own perilous journey as he attempts to rescue Dog. Here’s how this synopsis goes:

Episode 1102: “Acheron: Part II” (Director: Kevin Dowling; Writers: Angela Kang and Jim Barnes). “The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.”

We’ve already got a glimpse at these first two episodes via a trailer and promo images. These photos already told us that old enemies Negan and Maggie would both be in this mission party, but the synopsis for episode 2 suggests Negan will have to step up and take charge as things get desperate and the group needs someone with his pragmatism to get them through it alive. Could this be when Maggie and Negan finally end up on the same side?

Elsewhere, it appears that season 11 will take its time with the Commonwealth arc, but that’s to be expected given the enormous length of the run. It’s set to last for a super-sized 24 episodes, with the season split into three batches of eight, probably concluding sometime around mid-2022. Don’t miss The Walking Dead when it returns to AMC for its eleventh season premiere on Sunday, August 22nd.