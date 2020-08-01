The Walking Dead Star Wants To Make A Negan Lives Movie

Last month, The Walking Dead returned to comics for surprise one-shot issue Negan Lives, written by creator Robert Kirkman with art from Charlie Adlard as a comic book store exclusive. Given the conclusion of the mainline series last year, this single comic was a big deal and as such, fans are now wondering if it could be adapted for the screen, especially seeing as the TV universe is running low on source material these days.

Well, Negan himself, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is definitely up for bringing the comic to life if the chance ever arose. While joining in with the Walking Dead Family Hangout virtual chat hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, Morgan expressed how much he enjoyed Negan Lives and said he “would love to” get the opportunity to tackle that storyline. Not to mention reiterating how he’d like to do the same for the Here’s Negan prequel comics.

“I’m very lucky to play him, because he’s become so well-rounded, and this kind of redemption arc that he’s been on has been very interesting to play. And I think the Negan Lives comic book kind of carries that on,” Morgan said. “It’s a great little story, it’s just a little slice of a day in the life of [Negan]. It’s great, and I would love to. I always wanted to film that and then the prequel to Negan, there’s a comic book for that as well. I’d love to do that.”

The Walking Dead Spinoff Comic Negan Lives Announced 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans shouldn’t take this as a hint that these projects are in the works, though, as Morgan went on to say that he has no idea whether we could see these stories happen on screen.

Morgan added, “I don’t know if we’re ever going to get to it — there’s so much we don’t know about him — but keep writing him, Kirkman, and maybe we’ll get to it eventually, because they’re great.”

Negan Lives follows the former Savior after his exile by Rick Grimes after the Whisperer War. The comic ends with the promise of more adventures for the anti-villain, too, as he teams up with new ally Lucy to find where his beloved wife Lucille died to properly lay her to rest.

Morgan will return as Negan in the long-delayed The Walking Dead season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” which finally airs on AMC on Sunday, October 4th.