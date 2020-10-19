The Walking Dead Has More Unannounced Spinoffs Still To Come

The Walking Dead may be ending, but the TWD universe as a whole is not going anywhere. That’s what chief content officer Scott M. Gimple has promised, anyway. The series that kicked off the increasingly sprawling post-apocalyptic TV universe is set to conclude in 2022, but there’s plenty more where that came from. It’ll be followed by both a sequel show starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride and anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. And there’s even more on the way as well.

While speaking on the Skybound Entertainment 10th anniversary virtual panel at New York Comic Con, Gimple admitted that it’s sad that the mothership series is coming to a close, but it’s exciting for those working on the show as it’s something they’ve been building to for a while.

“I know it was recently announced that the Walking Dead show is ending with Season 11, and we’re all very upset about that. It’s a real bummer to see that wrapping up,” Kirkman said. “But it’s something that we’ve been building to, so we’re really excited internally.”

He then went on to tease all the other projects that will be happening even though TWD is ending, including hinting that there are more spinoffs on the way that haven’t been announced at this time.

He added, “We’ve got this Carol and Daryl show that was just announced, and there’s all kinds of other things like Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and some things that haven’t been announced that will be coming out. So The Walking Dead is not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Gimple has previously told us that there will be additional limited series in the franchise’s future. Similar to the way World Beyond is set to run for two seasons only, there will be some spinoffs that last for a single season, for example, or however long the story needs. This means that countless more spinoffs can be produced as they don’t have to be ongoing productions like Fear the Walking Dead. Presumably, the projects Gimple hints at above include more of these limited series.

Still, before we come to that, we have 30 episodes left of The Walking Dead. Production is already underway on the six bonus instalments of season 10 that are due in early 2021, before work begins on the 24-part eleventh and final season that will debut in late 2021 and conclude in 2022. In the meantime, Fear and World Beyond continue Sundays on AMC.