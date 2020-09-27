The Walking Dead’s Story Will Continue In Daryl And Carol Series

All good things must come to an end, even with AMC’s The Walking Dead. It was recently announced that the flagship series would end after it’s upcoming eleventh season, and while this will be the end for The Walking Dead, it definitely won’t be the end for the TWD universe.

Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are both set to release new content, and two new series are in development. The first is an anthology series titled Tales Of The Walking Dead, which will shine a light on smaller apocalypse stories. The second is a spinoff series starring Norman Reedus’s Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier, and it’s through this series that The Walking Dead‘s main story can live on.

Fan favorites Carol and Daryl have been series regulars since season one, so it’s no surprise that we’ll see more of them after the main series is finished. The two have developed a special bond throughout the course of the show, and their friendship has survived the test of an apocalypse. Speaking with Insider on the decision to greenlight this spinoff, chief creative officer Scott Gimple explained that:

“It (The Daryl/Carol spinoff) is going to continue to keep going with Daryl and Carol. It’s going to be a different show with a different tone, but the story of that corner of The Walking Dead, in some ways, it continues to go through them.”

Angela Kang, who serves as showrunner on the main TWD series, will also fill the same position on the upcoming series. She and Gimple have come up with a “super interesting” story for the spinoff. You can catch the upcoming Daryl and Carol show sometime in 2023, but until then, you can get your fill of The Walking Dead by watching the season 10 finale on October 4th, followed in the coming weeks by new episodes of Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.