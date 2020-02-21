Wally West Will Have Some New Abilities When He Returns To The Flash

After a long absence, Wally West is about to return to The Flash and he’ll be a changed man, too. Keiynan Lonsdale’s comeback as Kid Flash has been a long time coming, and we’ve been drip-fed information about it for the past few months. First, we found out that his return trip to Central City will bring about big developments to the show’s lore. And now we know that it’ll mean big developments to Wally’s personality, as well.

Showrunner Eric Wallace spoke to TV Line and promised that fans will get to meet “the New Wally West” in season 6’s fourteenth episode, which is ominously titled “Death of the Speed Force”. This “fresh take” on the character is what convinced Lonsdale to reprise the part, after he elected to leave his regular role in the Arrowverse behind a while back.

“It’s going to be quite exciting. When I first talked to Keiynan about it, he was very excited about what he called this ‘fresh take’ on Wally. And once on-set, he was loving ‘the New Wally West’ — and that’s not an exaggeration at all. It’s the same character that we know and love, but he has grown, deepened and changed. And he might even have some new abilities.”

The news that Wally will get some new abilities to boot is exciting. As an incarnation of the iconic speedster from the comics, The CW’s Kid Flash didn’t get to shine as often as he should’ve. Now that he’s dropping by once again, it should be hugely satisfying to have him turn up and be more powerful than we’ve ever seen him.

Remember, the episode will also feature a new rogue that hasn’t previously appeared on The Flash. We’re not entirely sure who that is right now though as their identity has been kept out of the synopsis for “Death of the Speed Force”, which you can read here:

Kid Flash returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Cisco returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

The Flash season 6 continues next Tuesday with 6×13 “Grodd Friended Me.” It’ll then take a week off before Wally West returns on March 10th.