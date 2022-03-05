It’s been exactly a year since the end of Marvel’s first Disney+ original series, WandaVision. Due to the anniversary of the series, unused concept art of both Wanda and Agatha has been released.

This show followed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in a warped reality where she faced new foes as well as some familiar faces. One of the new and popular faces was Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who pretended to be the nice and friendly neighbor Agnes. Played by Kathryn Hahn, Agatha became a fan favorite pretty early on, but that status was solidified after she had her own musical number which remains iconic even a year later.

We see Agatha in many different costumes throughout her time as Agnes, but when she reveals her true identity, she wears a full witch aesthetic. With her own series coming out soon, we’re sure to get more witchy costumes from the character, but for now, we have some of the ideas that were scrapped for WandaVision.

The concept art was originally posted on Twitter by user SubhanKhan_157 and has been circulating the internet since, with opinions and thoughts of what could’ve been. While we didn’t get to see Agatha’s true fashion sense in WandaVision, there is the (pretty large) potential that we’ll see her in a new light and new outfits in Agatha: House of Harkness.

All we can do now is wait, but until the show’s release at least there’s still new content being released, even if it is just a few sketches.