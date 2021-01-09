WandaVision Confirms What Darcy Did After Thor: The Dark World

It might sound harsh, but a lot of people would probably be in agreement that Kat Dennings’ Darcy is one of the least popular supporting characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She didn’t really have much purpose other than to spout pithy one-liners and drop some conveniently timed exposition, while it wouldn’t be unfair to say that many fans of the franchise haven’t missed her in the slightest since her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World.

However, Phase Four of the MCU appears to be diving into the back catalogue and bringing back a surprising number of names for the 25 film and television projects that are currently in development, and the news that Darcy would return in WandaVision was almost as much of a shock as discovering that Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky would also be coming back in from the cold for She-Hulk.

Dennings has barely been spotted in the promotional footage at all, meaning that she might exist on the fringes of the narrative to provide some connective tissue to the wider mythology, rather than act as a key player. That being said, she does take fourth billing in the cast behind only Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris, so Darcy could well end up having a massive impact on the story.

Director Matt Shankman revealed what Darcy’s been up to since we last saw her running around London trying to stop Christopher Eccleston’s Malekith weaponizing the Aether, but he was pretty vague about it.

“She’s gone on to become Dr. Darcy Lewis now. So, she’s a real expert in her field.”

Darcy was introduced as a political science major who was working as astrophysicist Jane Foster’s intern and research assistant, so she’s clearly done very well for herself over the last decade, and could end up providing some insight into how WandaVision‘s multiverse works.