WandaVision Will Reportedly Adapt A Fan Favorite Storyline

As Marvel slowly builds up their television universe based on characters from the MCU, we’re going to see all kinds of genre mashups, and WandaVision is bound to be one of the more surreal shows. We don’t know too much about it just yet, but according to a recent report, it’ll draw inspiration from the Vision Quest arc from the comics.

Scoopster Charles Murphy claims that WandaVision’s storyline will adapt the arc that sees Wanda traveling the world in an effort to bring Vision back to life, by putting his scattered pieces back together. This narrative will apparently be resolved with the introduction of “white” Vision, who was once believed to make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame.

“Now it looks like we can add another run to the source material as a series subplot will be very loosely based on John Byrne’s run on West Coast Avengers (currently in a collected edition titled Vision Quest) as I have learned that WandaVision will indeed see Wanda go on her own Vision quest,” says Murphy. “We’ve long been aware that WandaVision will be taking place both in what seems to be an altered reality (inside the TV) and in the real world where organizations like S.W.O.R.D. have a presence,” Murphy said. “It looks like one of the subplots in the real world centers on Wanda going Humpty Dumpty and trying to reassemble Vision after his parts have been scattered around the world. This is the part where a little context would go a long way but, unfortunately, none exists.”

Further lending credence to this is the fact that we’ve already seen a colorless version of Vision in the show’s trailer, the closest we’ve gotten to the “white” version from the comics. Vision actor Paul Bettany has even gone on record to call the story “f*cking bonkers,” too, so one way or another, no matter what narrative the TV series follows, we’re in for a crazy ride it seems.

Unfortunately, we’ve still got several months to go until WandaVision arrives, and that’s if it doesn’t get delayed due to the pandemic. But on the bright side, we might get more than the originally reported six episode run, with nine episodes now said to be on the slate. In any case, the (mostly) stellar quality of Marvel’s cinematic world is a promising sign of things to come for their television output and right now, at least, all signs point to WandaVision being something truly special.