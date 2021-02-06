WandaVision Fans Freaking Out Over Baby Vision

Disney Plus has already cornered the market when it comes to adorable younger versions of popular characters from one of the studio’s biggest franchises, with The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda embedding himself in the very fabric of popular culture since the second he first showed up, as the little guy is now a merchandising phenomenon that hardly anybody will ever refer to as Grogu.

However, the latest episode of WandaVision took things in an altogether creepier direction by showing viewers how Vision would have looked as an infant. The entire thing came completely out of the blue, leaning into the weirdness of the show’s various sitcom realities by depicting our two title characters growing up via a photo montage, which was completely ridiculous to see given that we all know the synthezoid was created in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Nonetheless, Baby Vision has already captured the imagination of viewers for a variety of different reasons, and you can check out some of the reactions to the unsettling little guy from WandaVision‘s opening credits below.

NOT THEM SHOWING VISION AS A CHILD THE BABY HELP pic.twitter.com/XPYsde80YF — zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 5, 2021

Forget Baby Yoda… Its all about Baby Vision #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/tOyMzsf8nk — TheWorstScarletWitch (@BarnabySheppard) February 5, 2021

#wandavision #WandaVision #BabyVision new episode 5 spoilers: – – – – – – why does baby vision remind me of baby grinch omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/tAvOTv6zH1 — Lacey 💙 (@laceybusker) February 5, 2021

so vision is officially the scariest mcu character 😳 pic.twitter.com/MT4QPxTBrR — maisey on limit ᗢ (@spideyydanvers) February 5, 2021

may little baby vision haunt your dreams. pic.twitter.com/pjBAMUVO8z — Alex #1 Jimmy Woo fan (@rambsiee) February 5, 2021

Vision as a baby was so weird 😂 pic.twitter.com/FQRP3yhK0D — Fabi//𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@_folklorexile) February 5, 2021

#WandaVision VISION FOR EVERY HOLIDAY SEASON IM FINNA MAKE A CALENDAR pic.twitter.com/ySVknU63hP — ๑ Paarbz ๑ ᕦ(ò_óˇ)ᕤ (@paarbonmyfrench) February 5, 2021

When I wake up tomorrow I better see no less than 800 articles about that Baby Vision montage. — Destiny Jackson (Flop Era) (@DestinyDreadful) February 5, 2021

Baby Vision deserves points for sheer absurdity alone, embracing the concept of Wanda’s powers making anything possible in WestView, and the idea is explored throughout the episode as Vision continues to question what exactly is going on, and why he doesn’t remember anything about his life before he became stuck in a rapidly evolving sitcom environment.

Marvel might not be able to generate the sort of revenue that they did from Baby Yoda, but the sheer weirdness of Baby Vision is now burned into the minds of WandaVision fans everywhere, possibly even more so than the zombie version that took everyone by surprise last week.