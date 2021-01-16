Obscure WandaVision Easter Egg May Tease A Future MCU Villain

As is the case with any project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision is packed full of Easter Eggs, some more obvious than others. The in-house commercials featuring a Stark Industries toaster with a beeping red light is a clear reference to the bomb that killed Wanda’s parents, while the Strucker watch is a nod to the high ranking HYDRA officer who experimented on her and brother Quicksilver to harness their abilities.

However, there was another hint towards a deep cut of Marvel Comics canon that might have gone over the heads of many viewers during the animated opening sequence to the second episode. When Vision is floating through the floors of their home in the Bewitched-inspired montage, he passes a helmet that will look familiar to those with an extensive knowledge of comic book lore, as you can see below.

That’s the headgear of Eric Williams, also known as villain Grim Reaper. In Marvel history, the Grim Reaper is the brother of Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, who gave his life to save the Avengers in his first appearance. Taking the loss to heart, his furious sibling became a regular enemy of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Not only that, but Vision’s origins had Wonder Man’s brain patterns used as the basis for his intelligence, and from there the Grim Reaper became a foe of the synthezoid on countless occasions, which even included several appearances in the Vision and the Scarlet Witch series. While it might just be a subtle nod buried in the background of WandaVision to see if eagle-eyed fans would catch it, knowing how Marvel operates, there’s always a chance it could be a tease of something to come in the future, too.