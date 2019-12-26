WandaVision Will Reportedly Introduce Doctor Doom’s Latveria Into The MCU

We’ve been hearing for a while that Doctor Doom could be set to play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that they have the rights to the character again following Disney’s takeover of Fox. In fact, rumors have pegged the Fantastic Four villain as being positioned as the franchise’s next big bad across Phases 5 and 6, with Legion showrunner Noah Hawley’s planned solo movie for Doom now as good as dead.

And though Marvel have improved their villain problem in recent years, thanks to the likes of Thanos and Black Panther’s Killmonger, consistently delivering great antagonists has always been a problem for the franchise and bringing in someone as iconic as Doctor Doom and casting the right actor could go a long way to remedying that.

Of course, there’s been speculation as to how Doom will eventually be introduced into the MCU but now, a new report hints that the currently-shooting WandaVision is set to handle the responsibility. According to someone reportedly cast in the Disney Plus exclusive, shooting is set to take place in Helen, Georgia, with the small town going to double for Doomstadt, which just so happens to be the capital of Latveria.

As anyone with even a passing interest in comic books is surely aware, the fictional country of Latveria is ruled over by Victor Von Doom, and introducing the character as a head of state would be an interesting way for Marvel to bring in one of their biggest villains. Having him debut in WandaVision also opens up a wealth of possibilities, with the show set to feature plenty of alternate realities, so perhaps Latveria will only be used for a handful of scenes, or perhaps even a flashback.

In any case, WandaVision is said to be one of the craziest things Marvel Studios has done yet, so we’ll wait and see if it ends up finally dropping Doctor Doom into the MCU. Fingers crossed, though.