Cast your mind back to one truly significant date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as WandaVision fans celebrate the anniversary of the universe’s favorite couple.

August 23 is an important date that nobody can forget, surely not even Vision, the android, could forget it, right? He’s incapable of forgetting! In case you’ve forgotten like both Vision and Wanda, though, it’s the anniversary of their wedding. Sort of. As part of their plans to fit in with the rest of Westview, they must try and forge a past life together.

Now it’s set in stone, much like Vision’s death at the end of the series. Fans are coming together to celebrate and remember the couple that enthralled audiences from Dec. 2020 to Feb. 2021.

It’s a brutal day for many though, with Wanda perhaps the most represented on Marvel stan Twitter. So many are holding out hope that Wanda will get to see her Vision again. But with her confusing fate from the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they could be waiting a very long time to see them back together.

The most likely route the couple has to be reunited would be Avengers: Secret Wars which looks to adapt the frankly bonkers 1980s storyline. Wanda and Vision both play very, very small roles in that comic which follows the heroes and villains sent to Battleworld.

Wanda and Vision are also the only set-in-stone superhero husband and wife team so far on Earth-616, with the Fantastic Four yet to debut, and Ant-Man and the Wasp seemingly just partners.

WandaVision is currently available to stream on Disney Plus, alongside its follow-up Multiverse of Madness.