Was Nick Uhas on ‘Big Brother?’

From hosting on Netflix to trying out wild experiments on YouTube, Nick Uhas is no stranger to entertainment. But, when did he first appear in the limelight, and was it on reality television? Let’s take a quick dive into Uhas’ past.

Recommended Videos

Many may be surprised to know that Uhas first showed up on our screens as a houseguest on Big Brother. He joined the American version of the franchise in 2013. Sixteen hopefuls duked it out for season 15’s grand prize — $500,000 — including a 28-year-old Uhas.

Uhas was an entrepreneur from New York with a degree in biology and accomplishments in stunt rollerblading and wrestling. And when asked by CBS (archived by Big Brother Wiki) in his pre-game interview, Uhas said that if Big Brother made him famous, he’d leverage his star power to find roles in hosting, restaurant owning, and web shows, among other things.

Well, he was a notable figure at the start of Big Brother 17. But, his time on the flagship series was short-lived. Although he started strong founding the “Moving Company” alliance and forging relationships with others, Uhas was the second player evicted from the house. In a season with three-person nominations, Uhas was given his walking papers on day 21 after a plan was hatched to oust him over the presumed target, Elissa Slater.

There was a lot of hype behind Uhas going into the show as he seemed like a similar archetype to other successful players, like Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling. But, three weeks is all he spent on Big Brother, and he never received another opportunity to return to the social-strategy game.

Regardless, opportunities opened up for Uhas after his stint on the reality competition show. The next year, he hosted Brain Storm, a science-based show on The Weather Network. Staying in the science lane, he also ramped up his YouTube channel, which boasts over 1 million subscribers.

His experiment-driven channel, which features appearances from the likes of Jackass’ Steve-O and Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, led him to perform on Today Show and Dr. Oz Show, which then opened up a hosting opportunity on Fox’s FabLab.

Big Brother wasn’t Uhas’ only foray into reality television. He competed in 2017’s America’s Got Talent as a scientist and made it to the Judges’ Cut portion of season 12 before his elimination. And in 2019, Uhas signed on as the host of Netflix’s glassblowing competition show, Blown Away. He was the frontman for its first three seasons but did not show up in season 4, which premiered in March.

He still posts on his YouTube channel — although infrequently — and he’s active on Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.