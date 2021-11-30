Amazon released a powerful trailer for season 4 of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and it’s clear that things are changing. Midge is ready to be on top, and there’s nothing that can withstand the force of a woman willing to make moves. With three seasons so far, the series is a hit with viewers across the board, and if you’ve not yet begun watching the hilarious show, now is the perfect time to start.

The premise of the series is as follows:

“It’s the late 1950s and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she has ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant apartment on New York’s Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn’t previously know she had — stand-up comedy. This revelation changes her life forever as she begins a journey that takes her from her comfortable life on the Upper West Side through the cafes and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she makes her way through the city’s comedy industry on a path that could ultimately lead her to a spot on the “Tonight Show” couch.”

After three seasons, fans have discovered that the picture-perfect life Midge thought she wanted all along isn’t exactly what’s in the cards for her — and that’s a good thing. Sometimes the best-laid plans seem right, but there’s more to life than following a set of rules to get you where society tells you to end up.

In season 4, Midge isn’t taking anything less than everything. She has her sights set on acts and shows where she can be herself, say what she wants, and even headline. Midge is done being an opening act, and if that’s not how things work, she’s going to shake up the business.

Season 4 of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 18.