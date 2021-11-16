Watch: Beforeigners Season 2 Trailer Teases Jack The Ripper

A new trailer for Season 2 of one of the more interesting takes on sci-fi and time travel on HBO Max dropped recently.

Beforeigners, an original show on the network from Norway, is about a world where people from various historical periods appear in the present day. They’re from time periods like the Viking era, the 19th Century, and the Stone Age. Many struggle to adapt. Others are homeless and sleep in parks, creating a perceived drain on society.

The first season of the show followed Nicolai Cleve Broch as Lars, a police officer, and “multi-temporal” new cop Alfhildr Enginnsdóttir (played by Krista Kosonen). Check out the trailer below.

Season 2 amps up the historical intrigue of the first, with mentions of a prophecy and the continued storyline of past King Olav, a warrior looking to return to power in the present day. It also deepens the relationship between the two main characters as they attempt to solve crime in their new reality. You can see the trailer for season 2 above.

While the first season revolved around the unsolved murder of a woman from the past, the new season deals with famous serial killer Jack the Ripper.

New Photos Reveal HBO Max's Canceled Lobo Series 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The show comes from Lilyhammer duo Eilif Skodvin and Anne Bjørnstad and features a number of international actors this season, including Paul Kaye from Game of Thrones, Jade Anouka from His Dark Materials, Billy Postlethwaite from Chernobyl, and Ann Akinjirin from I May Destroy You.

There’s a lot to play with on the show in regards to the timeline and the contrast between modern-day and past time periods. While time travel was only supposed to move forward from the past, the previous season hinted that it could potentially move both ways.

The show is the first Norwegian-language property produced by HBO Europe. It premiered in August of 2019 and the new season will start streaming in Dec. 2021.