Peacemaker‘s stunning opening credits dance number is getting a brand new behind-the-scenes video released by the DC YouTube channel, and we’re here for it.

Regardless of if you’ve seen the show or are a fan of it, there’s something universally charming about the tight choreography of Charissa Barton, with numerous stars of various body types performing the angular movements while maintaining a hilariously deadpan expression throughout.

The BTS clip sheds insight into all the hard work each actor engaged in to bring the sequence to life, including doing the sometimes physically demanding rehearsals while fully masked up due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and most of the other main cast members — as well as a few side characters — all shake their eagle-feathers to the ’80s-style glam metal jam “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam. While the song might sound like it’s ripped straight from the decade of big hair, it’s actually from 2010.

Iwuji described the choreography as being reminiscent of the exaggerated and sharply angled poses seen by many superheroes within the pages of comic books. And while that is demonstrably true, Barton surprisingly revealed many of the moves are ripped straight from modern dance as well as the physicality of classic slapstick.

“A lot of the movement is actually rooted in modern dance combined with maybe a little bit of street style, some of the stuff. Also influenced by Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton,” she said.

If you’re wondering what the actual Peacemaker show is like, it’s sort of like the Danny McBride HBO comedy show East Bound and Down, but with superheroes and graphic violence. The Suicide Squad spin-off series from James Gunn is available on HBO Max now.