Watch: ‘Candy’ trailer reveals an unrecognizable Jessica Biel

The first trailer for Candy, a new Hulu miniseries featuring an unrecognizable Jessica Biel as the titular antagonist, teases a true story thriller of small-town murder and mayhem that would make the Coen brothers’ jaw drop.

Based on actual events that occurred in Texas in 1980, the story centers around the titular murderer, Candy Montgomery, and her victim, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey). Candy seemed to have it all, including a loving husband with a stable job, a daughter and son, and an idyllic house in the suburbs. So why did she kill her fellow church pal with an axe?

The miniseries comes from Mad Men scribe Robin Veith and Brand New Cherry Flavor writer Nick Antosca.

The true story was previously adapted into a made-for-TV movie back in 1990 for CBS called A Killing in a Small Town. Barbara Hershey won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries for the role of Candy Morrison, whose name was lightly altered from the real-life story.

Today, we have a very different TV landscape in the form of streaming services, like Hulu, compared to 1990. As such, miniseries nowadays can sometimes have high production values like the ones seen in movies. That, combined with a stunningly different take by Biel from her typical roles, piques our curiosity for the kind of thrills that Candy might bring.

Candy, billed as a five-night event, comes to Hulu May 9.