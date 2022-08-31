Watch: Chozen teaches Daniel a lesson in a new ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5 clip

With the season 5 premiere of Cobra Kai just around the corner, Netflix is gearing up to the event by releasing a few different clips showcasing some of the upcoming tension in the show.

One of the more exciting cast members from the movies to return to the show is Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), the original antagonist from The Karate Kid Part II. Part of the fun of the show is watching the character arcs as former enemies become friends and vice versa.

In the clip from the show, we get an intimate look of how Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen’s relationship is progressing.

The two men sit across from each other in the dojo, and Chozen explains that their enemy does not fight with honor. Daniel asks him what he means, and Chozen then demonstrates. Daniel goes to bow before they fight, and Chozen immediately goes for an uppercut, starting a sparring battle.

Chozen then puts Daniel in an illegal choke and brings him to the floor. Daniel is stunned and Chozen explains that “Kim Sun-Yung’s style is based on deception. No honor. No mercy.”

“You could’ve just told me,” Daniel responds.

Another returning character is Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who plays the main bad guy in both The Karate Kid Part III and the fourth season of Cobra Kai. Chozen explains that this is how Silver fights.

“If Silver is a student of Master Kim,” Chozen says, “we must be careful. All direct attacks will be recognized.”

“I don’t want to attack him,” Daniel responds, “I want to expose him.”

“To catch serpent, you must think like serpent,” Chozen says. “We will use his style against him.”

“How will we do that?” Daniel asks, right before a logo for the new season appears. It seems the stage is set for an epic showdown between the two more than two decades in the making.

The latest season of Cobra Kai premieres on Netflix on September 9. Check out the trailer below.