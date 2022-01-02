Watch: Classic monsters return in first teaser for ‘Doctor Who’ spring special

Doctor Who aired its winter special this New Year’s Day, and with it came the reveal of when we can next expect Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor to return to our screens.

It sounds like we only have a few months to wait, as the BBC has now released the first details on the sci-fi series’ 2022 spring special, and it will feature the return of a classic monster not seen on the show for nearly 40 years.

Yes, the Sea Devils are back. For those without a degree in Who-ology, the Sea Devils are an amphibious ancient race that originally inhabited the Earth eons before humanity evolved… until they went into hibernation beneath the ocean. They’ve previously battled both Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor and Peter Davison’s Fifth, and while their surface-dwelling cousins the Silurians have already been part of the modern series since 2010, this is the first time the Sea Devils have appeared since 1984.

Check out the first look images, including the faithfully recreated design for the Sea Devils, below:

As per the official synopsis, “Legend of the Sea Devils” will see the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) arrive in 19th century China where a small coastal village is under threat — from both fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and the monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. This swashbuckling special also features guest appearances from Arthur Lee as Ji-Hun and Marlow Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki.

Remember, following “Eve of the Daleks”, Whittaker has just two episodes left to go before she regenerates into the as-yet-unknown Fourteenth Doctor. So make sure to make the most of her in “Legends of the Sea Devils” when Doctor Who returns sometimes this spring, with a third special will then following later in 2022.