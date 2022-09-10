Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer

Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above.

The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.

The trailer gives us a look at Ahsoka as a child and as a Padawan under the tutelage of Jedi Anakin Skywalker, with both Ashley Eckstein and Matt Lanter reprising their roles respectively. The trailer also shows us a glimpse of Ahsoka dealing with a sinister-looking character with a red lightsaber, who looks to be a member of the Sith. Subtitles call him an Inquisitor.

The other three episodes will follow a younger Count Dooku as a Jedi Master to the young Padawan that is Qui-Gon Jinn, whose older version will be reprised by Liam Neeson. Of course, Liam Neeson also returned as a Force ghost at the end of the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as in three episodes of The Clone Wars.

The three episodes focusing on Ahsoka will likely flesh out the character’s backstory before the arrival of her Disney Plus series, in which she will be played by Rosario Dawson. The Count Dooku shorts will also most likely depict how he left the Jedi Order, his discontent with the Order, and his fall to the dark side of the Force. It will be interesting to see if they broach the subject of the clones and Sifo Dyas and how Count Dooku came to meet Sheev Palpatine.

Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker, and Qui-Gon Jinn were not the only characters featured in the trailer as Mace Windu is seen fighting alongside Dooku, and Jedi Master Yaddle, who is the same race as Jedi Master Yoda, is seen fighting Count Dooku, perhaps signaling the end of his time amongst the Jedi.

We will not have to wait much longer for the series, as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is set to release on Disney Plus on Oct. 26, 2022.