After Cobra Kai season 3, the first run of the hit series to debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, the Karate Kid spinoff show is back this holiday season for its much-anticipated fourth season. The latest batch of episodes ended on a thrilling shake-up of the status quo, as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) agreed to team up and Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver’s return was foreshadowed.

With season 4 landing at the end of the month, Netflix has now released a new trailer⏤which you can check out above⏤that teases exactly what we’ve been waiting 12 months for. “If Johnny and I can actually work together, and we win, Cobra Kai will be out of business,” says Daniel to his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), recapping the high stakes going into the new run, as we see footage of Johnny pushing the kids harder than ever.

But Cobra Kai is training harder, too, with Johnny’s estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) now amongst them⏤and he’s using the Miyagi-Do’s moves against them. What’s more, to make sure they have the edge, John Kreese (Martin Kove) invites the Dojo’s co-founder, Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) back into the fold. “The only other person who knows how to teach Cobra Kai is you,” Kreese tells him as we see flashbacks to the duo’s younger days.

The trailer goes on to tease the villains planting seeds of doubt in Daniel and Johnny’s newfound friendship, with their old rivalry sparking up again as they fight for leadership. But can the duo sort out their differences once and for all in time to lead their students to victory at the 51st Annual All Valley Under-18 Karate Tournament? Like the tagline says, every legacy, every rivalry, leads to this.

Don’t miss Cobra Kai season 4 when it premieres on Netflix this Dec. 31.