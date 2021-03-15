Watch: Final Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer Teases An Action-Packed Ride

It’s official, guys – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney Plus this week. Hot on the heels of WandaVision, Marvel Studios is about to deliver their second TV series in the form of the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan vehicle. But just like each new MCU movie is different from the last one, Falcon couldn’t be more dissimilar to WV, as you can see from the blood-pumping final trailer for the show in the player above.

While WandaVision was a quirky comedy mixed with supernatural elements, this series looks to be an all-out action-oriented ride. It’s a little bit more what you’d expect an MCU TV show to be, so if you were left somewhat disappointed with WV, this one’s for you. Of course, if you loved the Elizabeth Olsen vehicle, then it’s also for you, too.

This final trailer reminds us of the heavy burden Sam is about to undertake, now that old Steve Rogers has chosen him to be the new Captain America. Even though he’s reluctant to take on the mantle, he’s going to have to fight to keep it as there’s an imposter on the scene – Wyatt Russell’s John Walker AKA U.S. Agent. Meanwhile, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is up to his old tricks, but at least Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) is around to lend a hand.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier promises to be very much a spiritual sequel to Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, then, which bodes well for its quality as those are two of the most popular films in the franchise. In contrast to WandaVision’s nine-episode run, it’ll last for six roughly hour-long outings. Don’t miss the first one this Friday, March 19th on Disney Plus.