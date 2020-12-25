Watch: Marvel Drops New WandaVision Trailer For The Holidays

The focus might be on Wonder Woman 1984 today with the DCEU sequel having just landed on HBO Max, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t want to be left out of the festive action, either, as the studio has revealed a brand new sneak peak at WandaVision as part of the Disney Parks’ Magical Holiday Celebration special.

We’re less than three weeks away now from the return of the world’s biggest and most popular franchise, and for many fans, the eighteen-month wait since last July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home has been unbearable. Having sat out 2020 entirely, marking the first time that the MCU hasn’t released a new film in a calendar year in a decade, Kevin Feige is looking to rebound in spectacular fashion.

Of course, WandaVision is just the first of ten MCU projects coming to either theaters or Disney Plus in 2021. The mind, reality and genre-bending show is followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March, the double whammy of Loki and Black Widow in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings landing in July, Eternals pitching up in November and Spider-Man 3 swinging onto the big screen the following month, while What If…?, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye will all premiere on Disney Plus by the end of the year as well.

That’s a ton of content, to be sure, and as the first one out of the gate, all eyes will be on WandaVision to kick things off with a bang. Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, there’s no reason to doubt that the long-awaited return of the MCU will be more than worth the wait, but we’ll find out for sure how the series turned out in just a few weeks.