Cars is one of those franchises that has gone the distance with Disney’s delightfully simple “What if _____ had feelings” premise. With a trio of films, a hefty handful of specials, and a spinoff series featuring the titular characters’ more avian counterparts, Lightning McQueen and the gang are among Disney’s most bankable characters.

Though, if the world of Cars is given serious thought for about 20 seconds or more, the big questions start rolling in; was car John F. Kennedy killed by car Lee Harvey Oswald? Did car Grateful Dead perform at car Woodstock in 1969? Were there car versions of all the wars throughout history?

Until Cars enters the public domain, we may never know, but Disney has offered a brand-new glimpse into this captivating world with a brand-new trailer for Cars on the Road, a nine-episode animated series starring fan favorites Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater on a cross-country road trip throughout the United States.

#LightningMcQueen and #Mater are back!



Watch the trailer for Disney and Pixar's Cars on the Road and start streaming the Original series, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, September 8 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6Yw1Kov6Hj — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 1, 2022

It looks to be chock-full of rip-roaring, rollicking adventures for the duo, who encounter gladiatorial monster trucks, ghost cars, and a car Stonehenge over the course of their adventures, proving once and for all that the parallels with our world are not only real but also not above being rather dark.

Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy are confirmed to reprise their roles as McQueen and Mater, respectively, and characters from the Planes spinoff films are also confirmed to appear in the series.

Cars on the Road will release on Disney Plus on Sep. 8.