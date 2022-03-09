Ewan McGregor’s much-hyped return to the role of Obi-Wan has seen its first look, with the first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi finally dropping following a cute tweet from the show’s official Twitter account teasing something on the horizon.

Originally, the internet had been convinced that the Jedi Order’s most prolific Force user would make his long-awaited return as part of a trailer at last month’s Super Bowl. Frustratingly, the sporting event came and went without nary a whisper of the warrior-turned-hermit’s emergence, leaving fans to yet again twiddle their thumbs. The wait, however, is finally over. Check out the first-look for yourselves above.

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan, while Hayden Christensen is back as the villainous Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. A smörgåsbord of other actors have signed on for the series in unnamed roles, including Eternals‘ Kumail Nanjiani. Owen and Beru Lars have also been cast for the series, with Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprising both roles respectively.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Directed by Deborah Chow, whose previous credits include Mr. Robot and The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith in the aftermath of Order 66 and the fall of the Jedi. Joby Harold is confirmed as the writer for the series, having previously been executive producer on Edge of Tomorrow.

As far as overarching plot goes, the trailer doesn’t let the veil slip too much in that regard, though fans can rest assured, at the very least, that a spectacle-laden rematch between Jedi Master and Padawan is guaranteed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to premiere May 25, exclusively on Disney Plus.