Watch: Fans Release Hilarious Video Demanding Marvel Studios Release New Trailers

Coronavirus has meant big changes to Marvel Studios‘ plans. It’s now been over a year since Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters and we’re getting antsy for new content. Up next on the release schedule is Black Widow, now set to land on November 6th. But what’s going on with other impending MCU productions like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and The Eternals?

The two Disney+ shows are scheduled for 2020, with The Eternals following in February 12, 2021. Those dates aren’t enormously far away, so why is the Marvel Studios marketing machine being so sluggish? Fans are getting frustrated, and a hilarious new video shows some French fans angrily demanding new material. Check it out:

The pair demand that unless Marvel Studios unveil the trailers within one week, there’s going to be trouble. Sure, the world is in a mixed-up, crazy place in 2020 but that just means distractions like a new Marvel trailer are all the more important. I concur, it’s always fun picking through new Marvel promos to get hyped about what’s to come and we’ve been in a drought for a very, very long time.

So when could we start expecting proper looks at what’s coming down the line? Well, the Marvel Disney+ shows are something of an unknown quality when it comes to marketing. The closest equivalent is probably The Mandalorian, which had its first trailer in August ahead of a November release. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are slated for December, meaning August/September could well see one drop for each.

As for when The Eternals trailer will land, Marvel usually drops the first ones for movies about six months out from release. Using Captain Marvel as a model (as it opens in a similar slot to The Eternals), we could expect one for The Eternals in mid-September.

C’mon Marvel Studios. We’re bored, theaters mostly remain closed and this is looking like a largely superhero-free summer. Throw us a bone here!