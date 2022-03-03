Watch: feminism and porn collide in trailer for HBO’s ‘Minx’

HBO Max just dropped a trailer for a show featuring naked men and feminism colliding in the sexy seventies.

The show’s called Minx, and it stars Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) as she tries to start a feminist magazine in a very misogynistic era. She gets nowhere until she meets Doug (played by a bearded and always charismatic Jake Johnson), who agrees to publish her magazine, but with a condition.

The fictional magazine she wants to publish is called The Matriarchy Awakens. In the clip, Doug says he’s open to publishing, but obviously not in the magazine’s current form.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s good. It’s just you gotta hide the medicine,” he tells her. “It’s like when you give a pill to a dog. You dip it in peanut butter first.”

The peanut butter? “Nude men,” Doug says.

From the trailer, the show does seem to capture the ’70s aesthetic. There’s the requisite polyester flares, big collars, and wood paneling that everyone associates with the era. There’s also a ton of naked dudes, but underneath the hood of that premise looks like the machine parts for a good narrative.

Time will tell if the nudity overshadows the show, but it does seem a positive step forward in nudity equality, at least.

“Oh, for Pete’s sake, they’re just penises minding their own business. It’s silly, and it’s fun,” Joyce says in the trailer.

Decider got an early look at the show and said it was nuanced and “full of heart and smarts, with a heck of a lot of promise for what’s still to come.”

“It’s a show that practices what it preaches, consistently prioritizing joy over pain and equality over repression. Minx is a delightful sitcom and just the latest comedy gem in HBO Max’s ever-evolving stable of hits,” the review said.

Minx bares it all on HBO Max starting March 17.