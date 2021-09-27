Watch: First Trailer For Will Smith’s New Disney Plus Series

We’re used to Will Smith saving the world over and over again in his movies, but in his new Disney Plus TV series Welcome to Earth, the star is going to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world instead.

This six-part National Geographic docuseries follows the Men in Black legend as he journeys across the globe to explore the Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. Check out the first trailer for Welcome to Earth above.

Smith will be joined in what looks to be an awe-inspiring experience by the likes of marine biologist and National Geographic explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

“I asked the best modern-day explorers, take me to the ends of the Earth,” Smith says in the trailer. “And they said ‘oh, we can go further than that.'” The promo then showcases Smith and his team of expert explorers trekking up mountains, visiting volcanoes, diving deep underwater, and much more. “We think we know our planet, but there’s still a secret world to be discovered.”

As produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Welcome to Earth promises to be a must-watch for both Smith fans and lovers of globe-trotting docuseries in general. The Disney Plus series is due to premiere on the Mouse House’s streaming platform sometime this December. So there’s not all that long to wait until it arrives.

Before that gets here, though, Smith will first be seen in biopic King Richard, in which he’ll star as Richard Williams, father, and coach to tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. Early reviews from its film festival screenings are praising the drama, especially Smith’s performance, so look out for that when it hits theaters and HBO Max from November 12th. Smith is also currently shooting Antoine Fuqua’s thriller Emancipation and producing Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot.

