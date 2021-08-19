Watch: Foundation Trailer Teases Fierce Struggle For Humanity’s Future

Foundation, Apple TV Plus’ big-budget science fiction series, has just received a suitably epic new trailer teasing the hardships humanity will have to surmount if it’s ever to prevent the Galactic Empire’s total annihilation.

An adaptation of American writer Isaac Asimov’s millennia-spanning saga, Foundation’s showrunner is Man of Steel and Terminator: Dark Fate writer David S. Goyer, who has been chipping away at the ambitious project since as far back as 2017. Apple greenlit the production a year later by ordering an initial season run of 10 episodes, with Asimov’s daughter, Robyn, involved as executive producer.

That by no means guarantees that this will be a successful (and more faithful) adaptation of the author’s works than the Will Smith-led I, Robot, but today’s teaser certainly makes a lasting first impression, at the very least. Give it a watch via the embed above.

Foundation is scheduled to make its debut on Apple TV on September 24th with a cast consisting of Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn and Terrance Mann, among others.