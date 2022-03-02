Watch: Gary Oldman is a leader of misfit spies in ‘Slow Horses’ trailer

The trailer for Apple TV Plus’ Slow Horses has just dropped online and it teases a series about a squad of misfit spies lead by an MI5 outcast, Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb.

Based upon an acclaimed 2010 spy thriller novel of the same name by Mick Herron, the six-part series follows the Slough House, a dumping ground department of MI5 and a team of spies that Jackson was tasked to lead after making some career-ending mistakes.

The brilliant but quick-to-anger Jackson leads the team in menial paper-pushing tasks. But a new inductee to the department, Jack Lowden’s River Cartwright, mixes things up in the office after he is placed there following a highly publicized training mission he botched.

When a young man is kidnapped and the abductors threaten his execution, River gets entangled in a bid to thwart the planned live-streamed beheading in attempt to redeem himself within the intelligence organization. But twists and turns abound as secrets begin to surface from both the victim and his kidnappers.

In addition to Oldman, who snagged his first and only Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the 2017 war drama Darkest Hour, Academy Award nominees Kristin Scott Thomas (a fellow Darkest Hour actor) and The Two Pope‘s Jonathan Pryce also co-star. Sound of Metal‘s Olivia Cook also co-stars.

Oldman is no stranger to British spy thrillers, as a previous Oscar nomination he received was for the role of George Smiley in 2011’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Slow Horses comes to Apple TV Plus April 1.