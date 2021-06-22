Watch: The God Of Mischief Meets His Match In New Loki Promo

The God of Mischief has finally met his match. Last week’s second episode of Marvel’s latest smash-hit series Loki ended with a shocking – well, not if you’d been paying attention to the leaks – twist, as the mysterious evil Loki variant was revealed. It’s a female version of the Asgardian trickster, as played by Sophia Di Martino. Ahead of episode 3 debuting on Disney Plus tomorrow, a new promo has been released which teases the battle of the two Lokis to come. Watch it in the player above.

In keeping with the streaming platform’s preference for maximum secrecy, this promo doesn’t feature any new footage, only recapping what we’ve already seen over the past two weeks, reminding us how Tom Hiddleston’s anti-hero and Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius of the TVA have been hunting down Di Martino’s Lady Loki. Including clips of Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) telling Loki “it’s not your story. It never was” and Mobius calling the other variant “superior”, the promo teases Di Martino’s villain being the secret star of the show all along.

Fans are eager for episode 3 to get here as there’s much confusion as to her exact identity. Some easter eggs hidden in ep 2 called the character “Sylvie”, which led fans to think that Di Martino must be playing Sylvia Lushton AKA Enchantress and not Lady Loki. But all the other signs, like this trailer, are pointing to her being the Goddess of Mischief that she appears to be. With Loki escaping the TVA and following his female self through a time portal at the end of last week’s installment, hopefully tomorrow’s episode will focus on the two together and provide all the answers we’re looking for.

The bad news is that episode 3 arriving means we’ve officially reached the halfway point of the six-part series. Loki continues this Wednesday on Disney Plus.