Watch: ‘Hanna’ season three clip teases assassin’s secret revenge plot

With Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna having its third season drops Wednesday, a new clip gives us a glimpse at what’s in store for the continued saga of super spies and the ongoing secret revenge plot against evil organization Utrax by someone they created and trained to become an assassin, protagonist Hanna played by Esmé Creed-Miles.

The DNA-enhanced Hanna is now covertly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp, alongside former nemesis, ex-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler, played by Mireille Enos. The duo have managed to coerce an Utrax agent, Dermot Mulroney’s John Carmichael, into helping them on their mission all while fellow assassins, Áine Rose Daly’s Sandy and Gianna Kiehl’s Jules, begin to suspect Hanna’s plot.

What new foes await our hero as she moves closer to her goal? And Earth-shattering conspiracies lay ahead in regard to Ultrax, the true source of their power, and the only thing standing between her and her freedom? It’s all unfolding in Prime Video’s season three, available to stream now.

In the clip, we see Hanna getting her car taken over by a nefarious hacker antagonist. The vehicle becomes so out of control, Hanna must roll out of it before it plunges autonomously down a cravasse.

In an exclusive recent interview with We Got This Covered, Hanna showrunner David Farr spoke about the mixed emotions at having to say goodbye to the character with this third and final season.

“It’s very satisfying primarily I have to say,” far said in regard to sticking with his initial concept of trying to make an three-season coming-of-age story for Hanna. “But at the same time, yeah, it’s weird and slightly sort of sad to feel that those characters are going to just, you know, disappear into the history books. But that’s the nature of things, and then there are other stories to tell.

You can watch Hanna season three on Amazon Prime Video now.