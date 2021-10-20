Watch: Hawkeye TV Spot Reveals Brand New Footage

Such is the overwhelming popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney probably don’t even need to mount a marketing campaign for any of the franchise’s projects, when simply announcing a release date and leaving it at that would likely be more than enough to generate either huge viewing figures on streaming or bumper box office.

However, the Mouse House has kicked off the Hawkeye promotional blitz by debuting the first promo spot on network television, and it features some new footage that hasn’t been seen in either of the previous trailers. Most notably, it offers a first look at Fra Fee as Kazimierz Kazimierczak, who for the purposes of autocorrect will probably go by his comic book alias Clown.

A Twitter user shared the one-minute clip online, and you can check it out below to get a fresh taste of what Hawkeye has in store when it drops the first two episodes on November 24.

A holiday-themed adventure already gives the series a different visual and thematic feel to WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop less concerned with saving the world, altering reality or the consequences of the multiverse, and more worried about their dysfunctional dynamic putting them in a state of constant danger.