WATCH: HBO drops the trailer for Barry Season 3

Barry fans are rejoicing as they get their first look at what’s in store for them, and for Bill Hader’s hapless hitman protagonist, in the first official trailer for season three of HBO Max’s Barry. The third season will delve further into the story of hitman Barry Berkman, as he continues his quest to resolve his violent past while pursuing his dream to become an actor.

Photo of the Day:



Bill Hader as Barry Berkman 🥰❤️



I am so ready for Season 3. It’s been far too long and I need to know what happens next!! 🤭🧐#BarryHBO #BillHader #HBO #BarryBerkman pic.twitter.com/KNvoOv3l5b — 𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@xhaderxnationx) March 16, 2022

Speaking to critics at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour last month, Hader said season three, more than anything, “shows the ramifications of [Barry’s violence]. Even more bad things happen. Mostly bad.” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barry co-creator Alan Berg added,

What’s interesting: All of the wreckage of seasons one and two that Barry had to do to keep the plates spinning … all goes back to his decision to become an actor. I really enjoy the fact that everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life, and every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

Barry returns to even greater expectations than those of past seasons, having pulled down multiple awards wins over the last years, including an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for Hader, and an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for fan-favorite Henry Winkler for his role as acting coach Gene Cousineau. The series also took gold in technical categories, earning two Emmys for Outstanding Sound Editing and Outstanding Sound Mixing.

According to the show’s official description,

“While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Who knew Bill Hader would make such a good assassin. Barry is my new fav show for the moment. pic.twitter.com/iTjGI85YZ3 — Aussie /k/ommando 2 ⚡️electric boogaloo⚡️ (@AussieKommando) March 13, 2022

In addition to Hader and Winkler, fans can look forward to the return of Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally, Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank, as well as D’Arcy Carden, Michael Irby, and Sarah Burns.

Barry season three will debut on HBO Max on Sunday, April 24.