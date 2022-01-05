Watch: Hulu drops trailer for drama miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy’

Is this the greatest love story ever sold? Hulu dropped the official trailer on Wednedsay for Pam & Tommy, the dramatic miniseries based on the international scandal of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape. Marketed as a mix between a love story and a “crime caper,” the eight-part series will tell the story of the sex tape that leaked in 1997 and how the whole ordeal became an unbelievable global sensation.

The official Hulu synopsis reads as follows:

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two. via Hulu on YouTube

Sebastian Stan plays Tommy Lee, an American musician and founding member of the metal band, Mötley Crüe. Lily James stars as Pamela Anderson, the Canadian-American actress known for her numerous appearances in Playboy magazine and on ’90s hit TV show Baywatch. In addition to the leads, Pam & Tommy co-stars Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier and Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, the couple who initially leaked the scandalous sex tape.

A Hulu Original Series, Pam & Tommy premieres Feb. 2, 2022.