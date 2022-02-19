Watch: James Gunn shares full ‘Peacemaker’ gag reel

Peacemaker wrapped up its debut season this week, bringing an end to the unexpected delight for DC fans everywhere. To celebrate this, showrunner James Gunn released the official gag reel from the show.

There were many mystified reactions when we learned that John Cena’s D-list anti-hero Peacemaker, first seen on screen in The Suicide Squad, was going to get his own spinoff series. However, the final product more than justified its existence by being hilarious, thrilling, and occasionally moving.

For those wishing they could see more of the cast spouting hilarious lines, then, we have some good news for you. Gunn took to Twitter this weekend to share the full gag reel for Peacemaker. Comprising almost 10 minutes of material, the blooper reel features all the ad-libbing and riffing that proved too rib-tickling for the cast to get through without cracking up. Check it out via the tweet below:

Have a great President’s Day weekend. Here’s a gift from Team Peacemaker – the official #Peacemaker gag reel 😂 @HBOMax @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/Zs2gYCfNUf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2022

The show’s irreverent sense of humor is its biggest signature, much as you would expect from Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn. Cena himself has proven to be a talented comedic actor, and Peacemaker offers arguably the best performance of his career. Plus, he was ably supported by the talents of Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma.

We’ve always known that Peacemaker made use of a lot of improvisation, with Gunn giving his cast the freedom to run wild with his dialogue and see what came out of it. That gave us one of the series’ most memorable moments, — the scene where Cena lists a random, increasingly bizarre, rollcall of celebrities he could send to jail. Each episode also included an outtake hidden at the end of the credits (make sure to go back and watch those if you skipped any).

If this gag reel made you miss Peacemaker all over again, remember a second season is officially on its way from HBO Max.