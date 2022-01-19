Apple Studios’ latest series is a workplace drama for the startup era. WeCrashed stars Jared Leto as WeWork co-founder and ousted CEO Adam Neumann, Anne Hathaway as Neuman’s wife Rebekah Neumann, and Kyle Marvin as co-founder Miguel McKelvey.

Emmy-winning actress America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) will play Elishia Kennedy, a young talent wrapped up in the commercial real-estate startup’s famous IPO disaster. Robert Emmet Lunney and O.T Fagbenle will have recurring roles as well.

WeWork was once valued at $47 billion but has since become the face of investor-funded startups that revolve around charismatic executives and fail to turn a profit, making it the perfect subject of a drama in the spirit of Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network. WeWork was already the subject of a 2021 Hulu documentary, WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, as well as the popular podcast from Wondery, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, which inspired the new television series.

The eight-episode series will dramatize the companies rise and near collapse as it revolves around Leto and Hathaway’s relationship:

Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened?

Showrunners and writers Lee Eisenberg (The Office) and Drew Crevello (The Grudge 2) serve as executive producers with Leto and Hathaway and directorial duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This is Us; Crazy, Stupid, Love). Charlie Gogolak, Emma Ludbrook, and Natalie Sandy are additional executive producers.

The first three episodes of WeCrashed will premiere on March 18 on Apple TV+.