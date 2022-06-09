Watch: Kid Cudi’s animated series ‘Entergalactic’ reveals star-studded cast with first trailer

Netflix Geeked Week has brought with it a ton of reveals and during the animated series showcase, we got one more, Kid Cudi’s upcoming animated series Entergalactic.

The series which sees Cudi credited as a co-creator received its first trailer and the list of voicing talent on the project was revealed. Alongside Cudi, the series stars a ton of other big-name actors and musicians.

Jessica Williams stars in the show alongside Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Luara Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

Alongside the trailer, a brief synopsis for the series was also revealed.

“From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.”

Kudi will voice the show’s main character Jabari who moves to his dream apartment which happens to be next door to Meadow another artist voiced by Williams. Upon meeting, the pair develop a relationship and work together to navigate their careers.

Alongside the animated series will be an album with the same name. This album will feature music from Cudi with help from Dot da Genius and Plain Pat. Initially, the record was set to launch much earlier according to Variety but was put on hold while Cudi worked on “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen”.

Right now there is no release date for the series, but it is expected to launch this year and you can check out the first trailer for the movie here.