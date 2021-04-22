Watch: Leaked Falcon And The Winter Soldier Promo Reveals Sam’s Cap Costume

The season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives tomorrow, but a leaked promo and some screenshots from it (see below) have given us our first taste of Sam Wilson’s Captain America a day early.

Similar to WandaVision before it, the series has been a multi-part origin story for getting Anthony Mackie’s hero into his comic book costume. The penultimate episode at last saw Sam decide to step up and take on Steve Rogers’ mantle, but it stopped short of showing him suit up. If you can’t wait until Friday to see SamCap in action, though, then check out the new promo above, which offers up a glimpse of just that.

It’s mostly made up of material from previous episodes, showcasing the likes of Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), although the final clip is one that you won’t have seen before. It’s only a couple of seconds long, but it gives us a brief look at our new Sentinel of Liberty soaring above New York. And in case you missed it, you can check out the screenshots below.

LAN KOSTÜME BAKIN OUR NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FDwA9JmD4T — frambi (@kimbuframbi) April 22, 2021

When we last saw him in episode 5, Sam had received a case from Bucky containing something that he’d had the Wakandans make for Sam as a favor to him. We didn’t see what it was when he opened it, but it doesn’t take much to guess that it contains his new red, white and blue suit plus a fresh set of wings after his last ones were destroyed by Walker.

We’ve been waiting for Sam to become Cap ever since Old Man Steve handed him his shield in Avengers: Endgame, so the hype for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale is real. Don’t miss it this Friday on Disney Plus.