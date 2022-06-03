Watch: ‘Loot’ features Maya Rudolph as a billionaire set on saving the world

Apple TV’s Loot, starring Maya Rudolph, seeks to show how someone’s worst moment can be turned into a victory — and it’s clear that having loads of money helps.

The trailer for the new series begins with Molly Novak (Rudolph) and her husband, played by Adam Scott (Severance), living their best billionaire lives as they journey on their speedboat toward a massive yacht that Molly seems thoroughly unimpressed by. Their seemingly happy lives come to a grinding halt, however, when Molly learns that her husband is cheating on her. All hope seems lost for her until she gets a call from her “foundation” asking for her to come into the office. The only problem is that Molly had no idea she had an office ⏤ or a foundation.

As she begins a new journey of self-discovery, Molly has to fend off harsh criticisms from the outside world ⏤ including her husband, who doesn’t think that she can make it without him ⏤ and a public that’s just waiting for her to fall. It’s precarious territory, but as the trailer shows, Rudolph’s character is poised to rise to the occasion. The Bridesmaids actress is brilliant at delivering any and every kind of humor, having won Emmys for Big Mouth and Saturday Night Live and long entertaining fans with her hilarious impersonations of everyone from Kamala Harris to Beyoncé.

The ensemble of Loot features Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) in the role of Sofia Salinas, who runs the foundation, comedian Ron Funches as Howard, Molly’s pop-culture-obsessed cousin, Nat Faxon as Arthur, Molly’s accountant, and Joel Kim Booster as her dutiful assistant, Nicholas. All of them, in their own way, help pull Molly up during her darkest hour as she tries to recover her dignity and rediscover her sense of self post-divorce.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. In addition to starring in the series, Rudolph is also serving as executive produce with Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

The first three episodes of Loot premiere June 24 on Apple TV, followed by new episodes every Friday.