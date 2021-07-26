Watch: Mark Hamill Reveals The Surprising Inspiration Behind His Skeletor

Having played Luke Skywalker in George Lucas’ Star Wars trilogy, Mark Hamill’s enshrinement in the pantheons of popular culture was secured 40 years ago. However, the actor has been experiencing a new wave of popularity recently, thanks to a combination of his return for the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, a winning social media personality and the fact he’s one of the all-time great voice actors.

Hamill had dabbled in voice work before, but it was his legendary turn as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series that signaled that he was a force to be reckoned with in the recording booth. In the decades since he’s lent his vocal talents to a string of big name properties, cult favorites and legendary characters including Biker Mice From Mars, Spider-Man’s Hobgoblin, The Tick, Johnny Bravo, Family Guy, SpongeBob Squarepants, various Transformers shows and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to name just a very small few, while he even played Wolverine in 2003 video game X2: Wolverine’s Revenge.

The 69 year-old can currently be heard having a ball as Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the He-Man reboot from Kevin Smith that’s proving to be fairly polarizing online. As you can see in the clip below, Hamill reveals his surprising reference point for bringing out the softer side in the villain.

Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) is a legend on the big screen, and even more legendary for his voice acting. Here's how he created Skeletor’s voice in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. pic.twitter.com/29kCYcPz9r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 23, 2021

It’s not often you see Tallulah Bankhead and Skeletor in the same sentence, with Golden Age legend famed for her eloquence, quick wit, flamboyant personality and a private life that always covered plenty of column inches. She was a trailblazer in more ways than one, and has now directly informed the big bad of Eternia in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which nobody would have had on their bingo card.