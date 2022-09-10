Watch: Marvel reveals first ‘Werewolf by Night’ trailer at D23

At long last, Marvel Studios has confirmed everything we already knew about upcoming Halloween special Werewolf by Night at the D23 Expo, but Kevin Feige has at least bestowed us with the gift of a teaser trailer that looks awesome.

As expected, the Disney Plus one-off is going by the working title we’ve been hearing about for months, with Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly confirmed as the leads. Not only that, but Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino is directing the project, so it’s really just a confirmation of various things we already knew.

The official poster has also been unveiled, and you can check out the spooky one-sheet in all of its glory below.

However, the footage is undeniably impressive, and looks to offer something completely different to what we’ve become accustomed to seeing from the MCU. Of course, that’s been the remit of Phase Four in a nutshell, and with magic and mysticism becoming ever more prevalent in the mythology, it was only a matter of time before the supernatural reared its head.