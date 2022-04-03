Watch: Ms. Marvel is feeling ‘cosmic’

A new trailer has just dropped for the upcoming Ms. Marvel TV show, which will follow Kamala Khan as she comes into her own as one of the MCU’s newest superheroes.

The trailer, which is called ‘Fantasy’, opens with Khan (played by Iman Vellani) dreaming about how she could become a hero, while the world around her tells her that option isn’t available. We then see her proving them wrong with the seemingly cosmic powers that she manages to awaken within herself.

While the trailer isn’t very long, it does provide us with some new footage from the show and more insight into what her powers will look like in action. Furthermore, it demonstrates that the show will be attempting to explore the connotations of having Khan be the first Muslim-American superhero in the MCU and one of the few South Asian characters in the franchise. How that exploration lands is yet to be seen, but it is interesting to see that it’s being laid out in the text of the show and not just in the marketing.



While we can continue to speculate, our fantasies about this show won’t become a reality until Ms Marvel begins to air on June 18th on DIsney Plus.